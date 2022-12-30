SVG Football Federation will observe One Minute of silence for Pele

SVGFF will remember Pele at opening of National Club Championships

On 29th December, 2022, football lost one of its greatest icons, Edson Arantes do Nascimento at the age of 82. Across the world, there is a sad sense of profound loss at the passing of a true legend of the game. It is not an overstatement to say that football will not be the same without him.

Pele as he is more commonly known remains the marker to whom the modern greats are compared. The Brazilian legend brings the curtain down on a life and career that entertained and inspired in equal measure.

The SVGFF in honor of Pele and in solidarity with his family and everyone who loved him so much will hold a minute of silence at the resumption of our National Club Championships 2022/23.