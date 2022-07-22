ADVERT
Friday, July 22

SVG Forestry Department mourns the loss of Earl Aston

Photo - Earl Aston -Forestry Services SVG

Forestry Department (Service) is mourning the passing of one of its longstanding workers.

In a release, the department said the director and staff of the Forestry Department (Service) are saddened by the loss of a member Mr Earl Aston A.K.A “Tune-up”.

According to the release, Aston passed away on Saturday 19th July 2022 after a brief illness.

Aston served the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for thirty-eight (38) years through his dedicated service to the Forestry Department, the release stated.

