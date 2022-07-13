SVG Forestry Dept seeks to prevent illegal trade of two endemic species

ENDEMIC SPECIES AT RISK

SVG Forestry Department has increased its vigilance in an effort to protect two endemic species from poaching and illegal trade.

In the Grenadines, the Pink Rhino Iguana and Union Island Gecko are being poached and hunted, according to Acting Forestry Supervisor Bradford Latham.

According to Latham, legislation is being reviewed to increase penalties for violating endemic species.

Latham said the Forestry Department is also working closely with the Tobago Cays Marine Park and the Union Island Environmental Alliance to monitor wildlife reserves.