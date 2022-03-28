SVG Forestry Services updates staff on plans for 2022

The staff of St Vincent and the Grenadines Forestry Services are now fully apprised of the plans and mission of the department for 2022.

The Department (Services) held a staff meeting on Friday 18th March on the grounds of their Headquarters in Campden Park.

The Director, Mr Fitzgerald Providence and the Project coordinator, Mrs D’Andre Defreitas, delivered presentations.

Providence’s presentation was on the mission and plans for 2022, while Defreitas delivered updates and programs for the two projects under her charge; the Georgetown Watershed Project and the Protecting biodiversity using a ridge to reef approach project.

All established staff, technical aides, nursery workers, and drivers were in attendance.

Forestry Services St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a professional organisation conserving, protecting and developing the national forest resources for the optimum benefit of the entire community of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.