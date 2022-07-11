SVG: Fort Charlotte is temporarily closed for repairs

St. Vincent’s Ministry of Tourism announced on Monday that Fort Charlotte, a historical tourist attraction, will be closed between Tuesday 12th July and Monday 1st August 2022.

The closure of the site is intended to facilitate repair work, according to a ministry release.

Fort Charlotte Rehabilitation Project, funded by a loan from the World Bank, was initiated by the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in February.

Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Tourism are jointly implementing the Fort Charlotte Rehabilitation Project.