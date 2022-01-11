SVG: Four Gov’t MP’s Contract COVID-19, Budget Debate Suspended

Four fully vaccinated St Vincent and the Grenadines government ministers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

On Tuesday morning (11 January), Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves disclosed that Minister’s Camilo Gonsalves, Saboto Caesar, Julian Francis and Curtis King would not attend the budget debate.

Gonsalves also stated that two other ministers had been affected with a digestion issue as he understands it.

Gonsalves said in the circumstances; it would be best to suspend the sitting until Wednesday morning, to which the speaker obliged.

He stated that some of the members of his security detail have also contracted the virus.

Gonsalves said what is happening at the parliament is taking place at several workplaces across St Vincent and the Grenadines.