St Vincent and the Grenadines is now a full member of WIRSPA

WIRSPA (West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers Association) has now accepted St Vincent and the Grenadines as a full member.

St. Vincent Distillers representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines was welcomed as a full member of WIRSPA at its annual general meeting.

The growth in membership is evidence of WIRSPA’s increasing relevance to the region’s industry, said WIRSPA chairman Komal Samaroo. In addition to sharing common rules, a philosophy of quality, authenticity, and strength in numbers, producers see a clear advantage in belonging to a group.

Domestic and international trade and market developments were discussed, as well as the challenges raised by rapidly rising raw material, energy, and packaging prices.

According to CEO Vaughn Renwick, molasses and fuel have risen significantly, in some cases by more than 50%. As post-Covid demand for molasses grows, the conflict in Ukraine and a lack of shipping containers and vessels both for inputs and exports appear likely to exacerbate the situation.”

Moreover, the association stressed the need for additional messaging to consumers regarding reducing harmful and excessive drinking as a result of covid restrictions relaxing and festivals returning in the region.

As Samaroo commented: “We are pleased to see that virtually all rum producers have upgraded product labels to carry our agreed advisory logos against underage drinking, drinking and driving, and drinking during pregnancy.”

Additionally, the organization welcomed the Bahamas as an associate member, as well as Copal Tree Distillery from Belize.