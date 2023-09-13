SVG gets Cuban support to aid the expansion of its Fishing Industry

The expansion of the fishing industry is progressing through sustainable initiatives within this thriving sector, locally and regionally. This mission was reinforced by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar as plans to collaborate with the Government and people of Cuba in providing technical support within the fishing sector were demonstrated during a Cuban delegation’s recent trip to SVG.

The delegation, comprising experts in the Agriculture and Fisheries sector visited the Ottley Hall Mariner to explore the possibility of providing boat building services locally. Minister Caesar facilitated the tour and said that the prospect of boat building, using the skills of Cubans is being considered, “where boat molds are brought to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and locals are utilised to build these boats,” while using imported retrofitting materials out of Venezuela.

Minister Caesar revealed that twenty Vincentians will be given the opportunity to obtain training in Cuba for boat building and maintenance of fishing boats and added that upon their return, a long line ‘Floating School’ is being considered to sustain this initiative.

The Agriculture Minister indicated that locals can place orders for boats through a company that will be established and go to the banks to make their purchase of boats. Minister Caesar indicated that this undertaking is an effort to promote efficiency.

Minister Caesar said, “a relationship will be established among Cubans, the company and the government of SVG.” “The Mariner potentially will become a place in the region where boats can be fixed and sold,” Caesar said.

The Fisheries Minister added that there will be a multiplicity of work taking place at ‘the Mariner,’ creating a cost effective production line that will serve local and prospective fishers.

The first stage of the realisation of this vision has been cemented at a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU) between the governments of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba on Tuesday, 11 September, 2023.

Head of the delegation, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, H.E. Javier Francisco Aguiar Rodriguez thanked Minister Caesar for his excellent work and the hospitality provided to the team, and highlighted the outstanding reception given by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, whom he emphasised is recognised as a great leader within Latin America.

Vice Minister Rodriguez noted that the delegation leaves St. Vincent with the optimism of knowing that the hard working people of SVG are embracing to the technical support that Cuba will be giving to the nation. The Vice Minister stressed that “the programme that was proposed is intense but also beneficial.”

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba to this country, H. E. José Manuel Leyva Ventura, stated that the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines can always count on Cuba for assistance; to facilitate exchange on a mutual level between both parties. Ambassador Ventura added that the signing of the MOU signals the start of the beginning of collaborations. The Ambassador said, “We are proud to know that we can always rely on your friendship,” and added that they are satisfied and honoured to sign this MOU, which would contribute to deepening and strengthening the relationship between Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

This new dimension with the introduction of boat building and training, along with the sale of fishing vessels seek to fortify the Fleet Expansion programme in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This exploration strives to provide easier access to locals desirous of entering the thriving fishing industry with a well-positioned support mechanism.

Cuban Delegation engages with CELAC Secretariat

While in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Cuban delegation met with the CELAC Secretariat Coordinator, Dr. Douglas Slater, and Deputy Coordinator Andreas Wickham. The delegation was also engaged in a number of activities with the CELAC Food and Nutrition Security Centre as part of their visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The contingent comprising Deputy Minister of Agriculture, H.E. Javier Francisco Aguiar Rodriguez, Head of Division, Carlos Alberto Alvarez Candelario and International Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Jose Antonio Buides Casanas sought to address issues of interest where both countries can collaborate; underscoring plans within the Agriculture and Fisheries Sectors. They were also supported by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba to this country, H. E. José Manuel Leyva Ventura.