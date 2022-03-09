SVG Gospel Festival Returns March 13

To develop Christian expression while providing greater exposure to gospel artists forms part of the inspiration behind Gospel Fest 2022.

This year, the festival will showcase its 20th edition from Sunday, March 13 to Sunday, May 1 under the theme “A glorious celebration of the gospel of Jesus Christ”.

The launch of this years’ festival on Tuesday, March 8th, heard remarks from the festival’s chairman Leroy Browne, Chief Cultural Officer in the Department of Culture Maxine Browne and Marketing Executive of Digicel Karissa Taylor.

The festival will feature gospel artistes in songs, dances, dramatizations, poetries, sermonettes, instrumentals and Bible quizzes among others.

The showcase, will for the very first time see a Drama Praise segment, a Youth Night of artistes under 15 years old and denominational concerts.

The 2022 Gospel Festival is being sponsored by Digicel with co-sponsors in that of LA Unique Upholstery, GECCU Ltd, ASL Auto Inc, SVG TCCU Ltd, Valu Pak, Sentry Insurance and Korean’s Divine Designs.

All events will be virtual and streamed live via the Digicel PlayGo App and on the SVG Gospel Fest Facebook Page.