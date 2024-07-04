The government of St. Vincent has offered duty-free concessions on barrels from July 1st to December 31st.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced this on Thursday while speaking on state radio NBC.

The concessions are being offered in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, which left significant damage across SVG.

There is also a 100-waver chainsaw, generators, and water tanks, along with all hurricane relief supplies.

On Thursday morning, 11 RSS personnel arrived on Union Island to assist with security in the Southern Grenadines.

Gonsalves announced the establishment of a field hospital with 40 beds on Union Island, as well as the use of a coast guard boat from Canouan for communication and security on the affected islands.

Today, a BRAGSA team will begin a thorough assessment of Union Island and dispatch equipment to initiate the cleanup process.