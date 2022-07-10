SVG government may consider rehiring unvaccinated teachers

The St Vincent government could consider having unvaccinated teachers return to the classroom for the upcoming term.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday said this may be among the questions that may arise as we enter a new epidemiological phase.

“For the new school term, what is the situation of those teachers in a new epidemiological situation or an altered epidemiological situation as far as COVID is concerned”.

“Should those teachers who did not take the vaccine and who under the law where there was a requirement for them to take it but when they didn’t take it, they had abandoned their jobs under the law, whether they should be offered to return if they wish to return and on what conditions they return in relation to the vaccine and other things”, Gonsalves said.

And the question also would be in relation to parents and how they feel, Gonsalves said.

“What would parents say in relation to the liberalisation of any conditions?. Would the parents feel that an unvaccinated teacher is safe to have in the classroom in relation to their children?. Because this is not only about those teachers who chose not to take the vaccine and who did not meet the requirement in law”.

“So, those are questions which may emerge within the next couple of weeks. it is not unreasonable for anyone to give consideration to the emergence or reemergence. But it is not again a simple, straightforward issue. And of course, fundamental to all this is what would be the advice standard by the chief medical officer and those who are interested in law to provide relevant advice to the state authorities in making determinations”.

Gonsalves says he anticipates the questions which may arise and will provide a framework for the possible consideration of a solution.

“I just wanted to rise these things because it emerges from the carnival period as a factual matter. And I’m sure that the CMO and Health Authorities are reflecting on that”, Gonsalves stated.