THREE MORE HOMICIDES AND STILL ULP HAS NO PLAN TO COMBAT CRIME

The New Democratic Party is calling on the government to put measures in place to stem the tide of homicides in the country. The three recent killings are a stark reminder of the government’s incompetence in combating crime.

Three homicides have been recorded this week. On Sunday 16th June 2024, Zeno Lee was shot and killed in Murray’s Village. On Tuesday 18th June 2024, the body of Garry Glasgow was found on the premises of the School for Children With Special Needs and on Wednesday 19th June 2024, the body of Dwayne Jacobs was found with gunshot wounds by the riverside in the village of Paul Over. This brings the number of homicides for the year to 21, and we are only in June!

St Vincent and the Grenadines has seen record levels of homicides over the past two years. In 2023, fifty-five (55) homicides were recorded, surpassing the previous record set the year before.

Parliamentary Representative for Central Kingstown, Major St Clair Leacock, said, “One of our five priorities is to make our country safe again. We have a comprehensive plan to combat crime in the country. We know that people are concerned about crime and its impact on them. The ULP government has not taken any action to tackle or reduce crime. They seem to have given up.”

The NDP continues to recommend the following:

Provide more resources for police to directly tackle crime.

Have closer collaboration with international law enforcement to cut the supply of weapons into our country

Enhance our customs checks and create an intelligence led approach to stop guns entering our country.

More work programmes in place to take peopleoff the street and into productive work.

The Prime Minister should transfer the role of Minister of National Security to a minister dedicated primarily to security. He does not have the time nor capacity to deal with this and gives it the focus it needs.

We are committed to working with all stakeholders to combat crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.