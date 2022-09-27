SVG government to hire foreign lawyers to pursue TAX Dodgers

St. Vincent and the Grenadines government will soon start collecting taxes from what it calls the top 100 defaulters.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves told the nation the government would be aggressive in collecting taxes. A team of lawyers attached to the Department of Inland Revenue will not be relied upon solely, he said.

“The government has requested a list of the largest defaulters from Income Tax. We are in the process of hiring outside counsel to deal with 100 tax dodgers. “They will act as bill collectors,” Gonsalves explained.

This collection exercise is intended to target St Vincent and the Grenadines’ top 100 VAT and PAYE dodgers, Gonsalves said.