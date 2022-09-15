SVG government to implement ‘Tyre shredding Project’- MP Daniel

A project to shred vehicle tyres is being planned by the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Montgomery Daniel, Minister of Transportation and Works, has provided details about this project.

“Within the Ministry of Transport and Works, Daniel said there is a project for the purchase of a tyre shredder. I am eagerly awaiting the installation of this machinery because the material can also help to rebuild some of the damaged roads throughout Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Daniel said every month there are approximately 100 vehicles coming into the country and once you have more vehicles, it’s going to be more carbon emissions.

“With more vehicles, it means the importation of more tyres and what happens is that every week in the area of Rabacca there is a black smoke that goes up into the air as tyres are being burned and the soot falls onto the plants reducing production in our agriculture”.

Daniel said while many Vincentians are demanding new and improved lifestyles, the burning of tires is indeed damaging to our health and damaging Mother Nature, and we have to be concerned.