SVG Govt awards over 800 tuition scholarships to students

The number of tuition scholarships in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has risen to over 800, an increase from last year’s over 700.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who now holds the post-secondary and tertiary education portfolio, said the government is looking for additional resources to award another 50 tuition scholarships.

“At present, the Public Service Commission’s training division is contacting 815 recipients of tuition scholarships by e-mail and other means. There were 1100-something people who applied, so I’m trying to find resources for another 50 or so”.

“I’m told by the authorities that some of those who applied, but weren’t considered, did not have their admission to the university; some had not taken all the documentation. It’s a huge number,” said Gonsalves.

Gonsalves expressed delight at the wide variety of subjects pursued by scholarship recipients. Vincentians of all ages must be educated, as the education revolution continues to expand.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is expected to visit students abroad in October.