SVG Govt considering duty-free concessions for minibus operators

POSSIBLE DUTY-FREE CONCESSIONS FOR MINI-BUS OPERATORS IN ST VINCENT

St. Vincent and the Grenadines government is discussing the possibility of granting duty-free concessions to minibus operators who provide service between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Gonsalves said this move is becoming even more urgent as Government finalizes a system for the transportation of Nurses on a long-term basis.

The Prime Minister added with economic activity expected to increase with the coming onstream of more hotels and entertainment spots, more workers in the hospitality industry would require such a service; therefore, a reliable public transportation system is critical in buttressing this economic activity.

“In fact, we have agreed in principle, it’s a question now of implementing it…to provide 100 per cent duty-free concession to minibus operators …who operate routes after 6 ‘0 clock in the evening until 7’ 0 clock in the morning,” Gonsalves concluded.

Also speaking in relation to the current situation regarding the transportation of Nurses who work late shifts, Gonsalves said a system is being implemented on a short-term basis, where the transportation from within the Ministry of Health will be utilized.

The Prime Minister was speaking on API’s “Marnin SVG” programme on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Source : API