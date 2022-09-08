SVG govt expresses condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

On behalf of the government and people of the island, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves expressed condolences to the British Royal family on Her Majesty’s passing today, September 8, 2022.

In addition to being the Queen and the monarch of the United Kingdom, Her Majesty was also the head of state of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Her Majesty had a long reign, a woman of dignity, a head of state who ensured stability for the British in the United Kingdom, as well as making important contributions towards democracy and decolonisation of former British colonies as head of the Commonwealth”.

“When I learned of Her Majesty’s passing, I contacted our High Commissioner in London, the British High Commissioner for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Eastern Caribbean, who is currently in London, to convey our deepest condolences and sorrow to the Royal Family and to the British government”, Gonsalves said.

According to Gonsalves, the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at Her Majesty’s funeral.