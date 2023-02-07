SVG GOVT, FAO, CARDI, and stakeholders consult on dasheen production

Over 200 participants including representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute (CARDI), Farmers and other major stakeholders, convened at the Methodist Church Hall today to discuss the sustainable growth and development of the dasheen.

Discussions were held on topics related to production and productivity challenges affecting the sector, market and pricing.

Delivering opening remarks, Minister of Agriculture the Hon Saboto Caesar said government is committed to farmers and the development of this important commodity.

Minister Caesar said despite the tremendous expansion of the dasheen in the communities of Marriaqua, the demand for this crop is not fully satisfied.

The Agriculture Minister called on all stakeholders to work together in order to satisfy local, region and international demands as well as to ensure that the nation’s farmers get a good price for their produce.

