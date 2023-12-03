Opposition Member of Parliament St. Clair Leacock has emphasised the importance of solidarity between St Vincent and the other CARICOM countries in supporting Guyana on the Essequibo land dispute.

Venezuelans are today participating in a referendum initiated by President Nicolás Maduro’s government to assert their sovereignty over a significant portion of neighbouring Guyana. The government argues that this oil- and mineral-rich region was unlawfully taken when the border was established over a century ago.

Leacock expresses curiosity on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves’ stance on the issue. Gonsalves in previous statements has regarded the ongoing conflict as a formidable one.

“CARICOM has consistently demonstrated its support for the preservation of Guyana’s territorial limits, as stipulated in its own Constitution.”

On Thursday, Leacock expressed his belief that the government is currently being influenced by the resources it receives from Venezuela.

“I think we are muzzled by the food we eat to live. Remember the other day we had the Petro Caribe monies. And then they (the government) is perhaps even more ideologically leaning towards Venezuela’s kind of politics as well, And so Gonsalves is straddling the fence.”

“Gonsalves went to one of the banks in Guyana recently to borrow money for houses to be built in North Windward. His government also has eyes on Guyana’s oil wealth. He wants to have his finger in every pie. But sooner rather than later, he will have to draw the line, or he will be left in limbo”, Leacock stated.

Leacock said that the ongoing dispute between Venezuela and Guyana has persisted for an excessive duration, characterised by a significant amount of unpredictability.

“I think CARICOM needs to come to the assistance of Guyana and tell Venezuela on this matter they have to ‘back off’”.

Leacock stated that the leader of the New Democratic Party will imminently make a declaration regarding the party’s stance.

Gonsalves on the ongoing dispute.

Gonsalves in October expressed deep concern on the ongoing dispute between Guyana and Venezuela.

Gonsalves had previously articulated his perspective on the matter, as seen by his statement on October 25, wherein he posited that there exists a possibility for the situation to intensify into a substantial catastrophe within the Caribbean region.

“As Guyana pursues this case before the International Court of Justice, I’m hopeful that both sides will still have conversations, not on the specific issue of the border controversy but on other matters, including respect for international law. The principles of international law”.

In October, Gonsalves further stated that the necessity for patience, wisdom, and mature judgement in addressing this subject is needed.

Gonsalves, in November said the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has provided its backing for the resolution of the dispute by means of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has already rendered a ruling affirming its jurisdiction over the issue. The hearing of the matter is scheduled for January 2024.

Nevertheless, Gonsalves asserts that the appearance of Venezuela before the court remains uncertain due to the preliminary jurisdictional question.

“Venezuela has contended that the court lacks jurisdiction in this matter and the situation has become somewhat ambiguous due to the Venezuelan Government’s decision to hold a consultative vote. The inclusion of some topics in the referendum has presented legitimate challenges”.

Gonsalves said the Caribbean region is seen as a zone characterized by peaceful relations, and he emphasizes the importance of engaging in dialogue. He asserts that even if one party may not be very enthusiastic about resorting to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), it remains the appropriate instrument for resolving conflicts.

I have fully briefed President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel of Cuba and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent on the Venezuela/Guyana Border controversy. I reinforced Guyana’s commitment to regional peace and the rule of law. I also urged Cuba to join CARICOM in calling… pic.twitter.com/8ZIoiB8o9y — President Dr Irfaan Ali (@presidentaligy) December 2, 2023