SVG govt opens training facility for public servants

Government Training Facility Officially Opened

A training facility is now opened to provide advanced training for public servants, empowering them with the skills needed to support the country’s growing digital economy. The upgraded space, located at the former Venezuelan Institute, is part of the Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring System project.

Present at the opening ceremony were Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Her Excellency Fiona Fan and Director of the Information Technology Services Division (ITSD) Carlon Browne, and various stakeholders involved in the project.

With an investment exceeding EC$100,000, the renovated training facility features cutting-edge technology, including Intel 12th-generation personal computers, interactive displays, and advanced networking systems. These upgrades are expected to enhance the learning experience for public sector employees, enabling them to participate in modern, interactive training programs that incorporate both in-person and remote learning.

Director of the Information Technology Services Division, Carlon Browne expressed his excitement at the completion of the project, stating, “this newly renovated space is a symbol of our commitment to equipping public servants with the knowledge and skills to excel in a digital world. The government remains dedicated to advancing ICT education, which is critical to the success of our digital transformation efforts.”

Ambassador Fan also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in achieving technological progress. Her Excellency said that the upgrades to the training facility and other ongoing initiatives are a direct result of the strong partnership between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan.

“Today marks not just the completion of a project but the beginning of a new chapter in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ digital journey,” said Ambassador Fan. “Through our collaboration, we have created a space where knowledge, creativity, and innovation can thrive, enabling public servants to contribute to the nation’s future success.”

In addition to the upgrades to the training facility, Ambassador Fan also noted the substantial improvements made to the Questelles Operation Centre, which received over EC$300,000 in investments to enhance the government’s ability to manage and process data.

The renovation of the training room is part of a broader effort to modernize ICT infrastructure in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.