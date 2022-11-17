SVG Govt opens two New Vegetable Markets for street vendors

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) opened two new markets for street vendors in Kingstown on November 17.

The markets are part of the “Vendors Relocation Project,” which seeks to reduce “street” or informal vending in the city.

This portion of the project will result in the removal of approximately 380 street vendors from the streets of the capital.

Thursday, the Kingstown Town Board’s warden advised vendors to dismiss those who are urging them to remain on the streets while also advocating for a city cleanup. Burgin stated that they are engaging in political games and urged the vendors not to fall into this trap.

“My concern is that you are in a respectable environment and that your sales are maximized,” Burgin told vendors at Thursday morning’s opening ceremony.

The last day to sell vegetables on the street, according to Burgin, is November 29.

“I urge those who still have unauthorized structures on city streets to remove them,” said the warden.

At the opening ceremony, Burgin informed attendees that beginning in January, all vendors would pay a standard fee.