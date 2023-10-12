SVG Govt reaffirms its commitment to the Republic of China (Taiwan)

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves Reaffirms SVG’s Commitment to Taiwan

Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the Government and People of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Dr. Gonsalves expressed his greetings to Taiwan on its 112th birthday during remarks at a reception ceremony conducted at the Kingstown Baptist Church on Monday, October 9th. Gonsalves stated that he has attended every Taiwan National Day event in SVG in the twenty-first century and has never seen such a turnout, with approximately 200 guests in attendance, as he witnessed on Monday night.

The Prime Minister stated that the relationship between SVG and the Republic of China Taiwan is one of strategic solidarity and friendship. “This is not a transactional relationship…this is something for all time” , he went on to say.

Dr. Gonsalves said, “I’m calling on those who have abandoned this relationship [with Taiwan] to come back to the fold.” He noted that the political party in opposition here in SVG said they would dismantle the 42-year relationship between SVG and Taiwan and establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

Gonsalves emphasized the need of fundamental loyalty in a strategic collaboration.”This loyalty is demonstrated in real life and living, since the founding father of this nation established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) this relationship has gone on from strength to strength” .

PM Gonsalves stated that Taiwan has progressed from a backward underdeveloped country to one of the world’s top economies, adding that “they are an example to us.” He went on to say “they like us, are seeking to build democratic societies internally” , and added that “we have to learn from this ancient civilization.”

“…there is a one China civilization, not a one China policy, a one China civilization,” the Prime Minister admitted. And we believe that any great culture, including the glorious Chinese civilization, can have multiple legitimate political expressions organized as states.” He emphasized that SVG collaborates with the People’s Republic of China on international issues, but China will not allow SVG to abandon Taiwan, “a nation with which we are very pleased.”

“What we need most of all and what we are working for all the time at the United Nations and elsewhere is for peace across the Taiwan straits” , Dr. Gonsalves went on to say.

Taiwan and SVG have worked together on a variety of projects since 1981, including education, infrastructure development, social development, agriculture, health, and security, among others.

PM Gonsalves also stated that Taiwan has made significant contributions to the Argyle International Airport (AIA). “When you land there, remember Taiwan because they made a critical contribution to the construction of the AIA.”

“Without the AIA, we would not have the expansion of tourism we are having and when you get a job at Sandals, know that one of the reasons why you have that job is because of the AIA and because we have Taiwan supporting us” , the Prime Minister was quoted as saying.

Taiwan’s assistance to the Rabacca Bridge was also mentioned by the Prime Minister. “When your property across the [Rabacca] river increases in value, remember Taiwan because the banks hardly wanted to give anybody mortgages to build houses or mortgages with severe restraints and conditions, but now, they treat the property over there like anywhere in SVG because of the Rabacca Bridge” , Dr. Gonsalves told the crowd.

Source : API