SVG Gov’t seeking to acquire prefab greenheart houses from Guyana

Government seeking to obtain pre-fab houses from Guyana

The discussions between Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and President Irfaan Ali of Guyana on the acquisition of prefabricated dwellings are expected to bear fruit as Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel visits the South American nation.

The prefabricated green heart homes that the government wishes to acquire would aid in the reconstruction of dwellings devastated by volcanic eruptions last year.

On Thursday, October 20, Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel and a group of individuals left the state in order to learn more about the issue and discuss rates.

The one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes will also include a kitchen and a bathroom.

The greenheart tree (Chlorocardium Rodiei) is native to Guyana and Suriname in South America. The natural habitat of the tree is rainforest and it’s mainly commercially sourced from Guyana.