GOVERNMENT OF ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES DISASTER RELIEF FUND

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has established a DISASTER RELIEF FUND WEBSITE to receive online financial contributions in support of the hurricane relief effort.

Go to www.svghurricanerelief.gov.vc to make your contributions. This website will go live within the next 48 hours.

Contributions to the Disaster Relief Fund can also be made using the banking information below.

ACCOUNT NAME. Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Accountant General — Disaster Relief Fund

ACCOUNT NO.: 137741

BANK NAME: Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bedford Street, Kingstown, St. Vincent

SWIFT CODE: NCBWC22

INTERNATIONAL ROUTING BANKS: Bank of New York SWIFT Code: IRVTUS3N

Bank of America SWIFT Code: BOFAUS3M