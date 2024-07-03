- GOVERNMENT OF ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES DISASTER RELIEF FUND
The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has established a DISASTER RELIEF FUND WEBSITE to receive online financial contributions in support of the hurricane relief effort.
Go to www.svghurricanerelief.gov.vc to make your contributions. This website will go live within the next 48 hours.
Contributions to the Disaster Relief Fund can also be made using the banking information below.
ACCOUNT NAME. Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Accountant General — Disaster Relief Fund
ACCOUNT NO.: 137741
BANK NAME: Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bedford Street, Kingstown, St. Vincent
SWIFT CODE: NCBWC22
INTERNATIONAL ROUTING BANKS: Bank of New York SWIFT Code: IRVTUS3N
Bank of America SWIFT Code: BOFAUS3M