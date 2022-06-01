SVG Govt to sign contract for construction of Holiday Inn Express

Next week, the government will sign an agreement with the contractors to build the Holiday Inn Express hotel at the Diamond Industrial Estate.

“Next Tuesday, I will sign the contract with the contractor who won the bid for the hotel out at Diamond. The drainage and other preparations have already been completed.”.

Gonsalves, without specifying who the contractor is, says they have already mobilized for the actual construction.

The construction of the hotel should take about 18 months and be complete by the end of 2023, Gonsalves said.

According to Gonsalves, the area was chosen due to its proximity to Argyle International Airport.

Camilo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance in January 2022, said the Holiday Inn Express would not merely serve as an airport and business hotel but as a venue for visiting athletes to use the world-class track.

The plan is also to use the hotel as a training facility given that it is located across from the Hospitality Training Institute.

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will invest $43.4 million in the construction of the hotel in Diamond and Mt. Wynne.