US$120m Contract Signed to Start National Road Rehabilitation Project

On Tuesday September 12th, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC) signed a contract for US$120 million (EC$324.3m) at cabinet room, signaling the start of the Government’s National Road Rehabilitation Project.

In her remarks at the contract signing, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines H.E Fiona Fan stated that the arrangement demonstrates our two countries’ longstanding connection.

According to Ambassador Fan, “more than one thousand (1000) Vincentians will be employed throughout the duration of this project.”

“This commitment to local employment and skill development is a testament to Taiwan’s dedication as a faithful ally to foster growth and prosperity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” H.E Fan explained.

In his address, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves voiced his disappointment that the contract had not been signed sooner. Gonsalves indicated that the project will be completed in phases, initially designated as Lot 1 and Lot 2.

The Prime Minister stated that “road work is not cheap” and noted the expense of road repairs from the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) to the Layou Post Office, which totaled around EC$24 million. Gonsalves further remarked that money must be borrowed for road development because revenue received from motorists at the Inland Revenue Department is insufficient for road building or complete renovation.

“This contract will not do everything that needs to be done there,” Prime Minister Gonsalves stated, “but it will do the majority of it and the worst areas.” He also identified the roads that will be prioritized during Phase 1 of the project. They are as follows:

North Windward Magum Road

Rd. Colonaire Estate (Housing Estate)

The Grand Sable Estate Rd.

(South Windward) Manawar Rd.

(South Windward) Peruvian Vale Rd.

Diamond Highway (upgrade and realignment of the Diamond Bus Stop)

(Marriaqua) Mount Pleasant Rd.

Internal Calliaqua Roads

Belair Middle Road (West St. George), as well as

Kenerton’s Community Road (Central Leeward).

Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been allies since 1981. The Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC) was instrumental in the construction and repair of the Rabacca bridge, river training works after the 2021 volcano eruptions, and the terminal building at Argyle International Airport (AIA).