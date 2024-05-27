SPIRITUAL BAPTIST LIBERATION DAY TO BE NAMED NATIONAL HOLIDAY

Cabinet will make a decision on whether May 21 will be named a public holiday, officially recognizing the Spiritual Baptist Religion and its journey to religious liberation.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement at a press briefing today. Dr. Gonsalves said having met with the St Vincent and the Grenadines Spiritual Baptist Organisation, the issue was brought to the fore and it is something to which he lends his unwavering support.

“I am gonna talk to the cabinet and put it out to the public…they appreciate the day of recognition, they appreciate all the things which have been done, May 21st which is the day they mark their freedom to worship…I believe overwhelmingly people will agree with me,” the Prime Minister said.

The colonial government on October 1, 1912 outlawed the Spiritual Baptist religion through the Shakerism Prohibition Ordinance. This made it illegal for members to practice their faith and they suffered years of persecution.

The law was repealed on March 22, 1965 by the E. T Joshua-led Legislative Council which passed Ordinance Number 7 of 1965 to remove the 1912 legal ban.

However, May 21, 1951 is being observed by Spiritual Baptist as their Liberation Day following the victory of a court case where they were represented by Former Premier Robert Milton Cato.

On March 28, 2002, Parliament passed the Spiritual Baptist (Official Recognition of Freedom to Worship Day) Act, 2002 (Number 13 of 2002).