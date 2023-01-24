SVG govt to distribute 100 acres of land in Walliabou to 45 farmers

The St. Vincent government has approved the distribution of 100 acres of land in Walliabou to 45 farmers, 39 of whom are traditional cultivators and seven are vegetable and root crop farmers. A planned handover of these lands is scheduled to take place in early 2023.

The Medicinal Cannabis Authority will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure these farmers receive the full complement of services, including training, tractor services, fertilizers, and technical advisory support.

Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves says the government will continue to monitor and respond to the rapidly evolving status of cannabis in international law and offer advice to neighboring countries attempting their own foray into either medicinal or recreational cannabis.

Gonsalves said that growers and producers could benefit from a shared, open CARICOM space for the export of raw cannabis and finished products.

“The Government remains optimistic on the potential of medicinal cannabis to create jobs and spur economic growth in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. “Our time-honored expertise in cannabis cultivation and our early adoption of best practices for cannabis export have positioned the government well to offer leadership and benefit from ongoing regional developments in the Gonsalves said.