SVG govt to place greater emphasis on technical, vocational education

St Vincent and the Grenadines government will place an even greater emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who recently assumed the portfolio for Tertiary Education, stressed the need for a major thrust in technical/vocational education “beyond what we have now….in order to provide the manpower for the paradigm shift in the economy”.

The Prime Minister noted with a veritable boom in the construction industry, there is a scarcity of skilled workers as many have taken up opportunities regionally and even further afield.

Gonsalves said contractors on major projects have even asked permission for skilled workers to be brought into the country.

“Contractors are asking me for work permits to bring in skilled carpenters, skilled masons, skilled plumbers….so young people who are listening, get on board with these skills and for those with the skills, make sure you check the Ministry of Education and get the Caribbean Vocational Qualifications sorted out, ” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with the top tier of St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College on Friday.