Grammar School students trained in dining diplomacy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said members of the Diplomatic Corps have been actively engaged in this week’s School Visits Programme.

Beachcombers Hotel trained the students of the St. Vincent Grammar School in dining diplomacy. MOFA in a release said Mrs Flora Gunn, Honorary Consul in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and her entire team from thetrained the students of the St. Vincent Grammar School in dining diplomacy.

MOFA also thanked the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for an excellent session with the students of the St. Martin’s Secondary School and the West St. George Secondary School.

The Embassy shared with the students the Venezuelan language, culture, and the many attractions and traditions of Venezuela.

Today, Taiwan’s Ambassador to SVG Peter Lan, had the honour to briefly introduce Taiwan to the students of St. Vincent Girls’ High School.

During the one-hour presentation, the students learned Fun Facts about Taiwan and sang in Mandarin together.