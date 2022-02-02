SVG has recorded 2 Vaccinated and 92 Unvaccinated COVID deaths

St Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded 95 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

In a report by the Ministry of Health, it was stated that unvaccinated persons account for the highest number of COVID deaths.

The report stated that up to February 2nd, ninety-two (92) deaths were among unvaccinated persons.

Two deaths were recorded as fully vaccinated and one as partially vaccinated.

There are currently seventeen (17) hospitalizations with eleven (11) unvaccinated, four (4) fully vaccinated and two (2) partially vaccinated.

The report further stated that eight hundred and eight (808) are active, with a total of eight thousand and twenty (8020) recorded since the pandemic started.

Some 64,678 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 34,424 receiving their first dose and 27,872 their second.

Booster shots account for 2,472 doses, according to the report.