SVG has reported 0 COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the last 3 days

St. Vincent and the Grenadines have reported zero cases of COVID-19 for the past three days. Similarly, the Ministry of Health reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past three days.
Zero record cases and hospitalizations occurred from Friday 30th September to Sunday, 2nd October 2022.
Since the pandemic began in March 2021, the country has recorded 9,488 cases and 116 deaths.
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.