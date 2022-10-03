Monday, October 3

SVG has reported 0 COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the last 3 days

No reported cases in three days

St. Vincent and the Grenadines have reported zero cases of COVID-19 for the past three days. Similarly, the Ministry of Health reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past three days.

Zero record cases and hospitalizations occurred from Friday 30th September to Sunday, 2nd October 2022.

Since the pandemic began in March 2021, the country has recorded 9,488 cases and 116 deaths.

 

