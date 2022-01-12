SVG Health Minister COVID Positive, PM Awaiting Results, Budget 2022 Suspended

St Vincent and the Grenadines budget 2022 has been suspended until Friday, as eight government MP’s have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The latest government minister tested positive is the islands Health Minister St Clair Prince.
Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on Wednesday evening said he was awaiting a PCR Test result.
On Wednesday morning, Opposition leader Dr Godwin Friday called for a suspension of the proceedings; however, the government rejected that proposal.
The eight government ministers are
Health Minister St Clair Prince
Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel,
Senator Rochard Ballah
Minister Frederick Stephenson
Minister Camilo Gonsalves
Minister Saboto Caesar
Minister Julian Francis
Minister Curtis King
Prime Minister Gonsalves on Monday said what is happening at the parliament is taking place at several workplaces across St Vincent and the Grenadines.