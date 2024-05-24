SVG Health Ministry on Alert After Confirmed Measles Cases in TCI

SVG Monitoring Confirmed cases of Measles in Turks and Caicos (TCI)

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has intensified our public health surveillance in SVG in light of the recently confirmed cases of measles in Turks and Caicos (TCI), and the expected increase in visitors to St Vincent and the Grenadines within the next few months, from places such as the USA, Europe, Nepal and others who have confirmed and active cases of measles.

Measles is a highly contagious illness and can spread very easily to others. It is caused by a virus found in the nose and throat of an infected child or adult. When someone with measles coughs, sneezes or talks, infectious droplets spray into the air, where other people can breathe them in.

The virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two (2) hours. Measles can cause severe disease, complications affecting the lungs and brain, and even death. Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Signs and symptoms of measles usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. One of the most common signs of measles is a prominent rash, which is the most visible symptom that may appear on the face and upper neck from about 3 to 5 days after onset.

This type of rash usually begins as flat, red spots that can spread to other parts of the body, lasting for about 5–6 days before fading. Persons at risk include children; adults older than 30; persons within the hospitality industry; pregnant women, and those with pre-existing conditions. Parents/Guardians of children 0-4 months who have missed their first or second dose of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine can still visit their nearest health center for more information and a revised vaccination schedule.

At this time, testing for measles is available in St Vincent and the Grenadines. If you suspect that you or your child may have been exposed or is showing signs and symptoms of measles, please contact your nearest health center and/or speak with your healthcare provider soonest. The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and update the public accordingly. As of 23rd May, 2024, there have been no confirmed cases of measles in St Vincent and the Grenadines since its elimination over 30 years ago.