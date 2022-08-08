Monday, August 8
SVG: Health workers must take COVID-19 boosters every 5 months

St Vincent and the Grenadines government is now requiring healthcare workers to take Covid-19 boosters every five (5) months in order to be eligible for employment in the health sector.

A memo to staff from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment announced the move on August 5, 2022.

The memo stated: “As defined in Statutory Rules and Orders Number 28 of 2021, you must be vaccinated against Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In order to be eligible for employment in the health sector, you must receive booster shots at (5) month intervals after receiving the initial two (2) doses of an approved vaccine”.

 

