SVG holds Investment Forum at EXPO Dubai 2020

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines held its first Investment Forum at EXPO Dubai 2020 on Monday, 14 February.

Chairman of the proceedings, Jimesha Prince, told those in attendance that SVG is an emerging and developing investment destination with unlimited potential.

The Forum introduced potential investors to SVG and informed them about the diverse investment opportunities available in various sectors, including tourism, information technology and agriculture.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said there are several factors that an investor would look at when coming to SVG, including the nature of the economy overall and its political stability.

“You would want to know that you can get your money out when you make it, your payroll taxes and others, well when you come, you find that all of these things make our country an excellent place to invest.

“ We have a modern airport and modern telecommunications in place, there are corresponding banking relations, along with a stable currency for about 30 years. There are no exchange controls. You make your money. You take it out”.

Gonsalves told investors that the island is peaceful and the people are sophisticated, with the government on track by 2030 to have one university graduate in every household at least.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James, Ms Annette Mark (Executive Director of Invest SVG) and Ms Geshell Peters (Financial Services Authority) also addressed the Forum.

The Forum was hosted by Slovakia and facilitated by InvestSVG. Watch the full proceedings here.

St Vincent Times