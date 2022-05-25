SVG: Gov’t Minister Saboto Caesar launches “Block to Block” initiative

The area representative for the Constituency of South Central Windward and this island’s Minister of Labour, Hon Saboto Caesar has launched a “Block to Block” initiative.

This project is specifically designed to bring information in a strategic way to persons on the Block, so that they can take advantage of the opportunities available in the economy.

Minister Caesar noted that in SVG, we are experiencing significant economic growth in several sectors. This has opened possibilities for employment, and the “Block cannot be left behind”.

Last evening Minister Caesar began his work at “Big Jim” Block located in Diamond Village, in the constituency of South Central Windward. The project is expected to be intensified in the upcoming weeks.

In attendance were several community leaders, including former teachers. The recently signed KCCU-Government of SVG fishing fleet expansion project; the demand for persons to be trained for the expanding hospitality industry locally; employment on cruise ships; the construction of the modern port in Kingstown; and the Canadian and UK farm workers project were among the issues discussed.

Minister Caesar noted that “information about the opportunities now available would allow many persons on the block to actively participate in nation-building”. Some 46 people attended last evening’s meeting.