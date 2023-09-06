To honor Africa-CARICOM Day, which is observed on September 7, 2023, the Ministries of Tourism and Foreign Affairs will host an Afro-Caribbean cultural event.

The event starts at 11:00 am and ends at the Old Treasury Building Site at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the event is to promote harmony between the Continents and Oceans as well as to celebrate and bring attention to the relationship between Africa and CARICOM.

A cultural showcase and art and craft exhibits would be the event highlights.

As we provide a platform to celebrate our shared legacy, think back on the difficulties we’ve overcome, and look forward to the possibilities for mutual growth and cooperation, we are proud to mark Africa-CARICOM Day, an important milestone in honor of our historical and cultural linkages between Africa and the Caribbean.

To commemorate Africa-Caribbean dress day, Vincentians are invited to wear clothing with African or Caribbean influences.

