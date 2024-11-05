SVG Hosts 14th CDEMA Council of Ministers Meeting

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will host the 14th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), at the Beachcombers Hotel today, November 5, 2024.

A release from the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) states that the meeting is being hosted by the Ministry of National Security, on behalf of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and brings together Ministers of Disaster Management of CDEMA participating States. The ministers will seek to secure the policy level decisions required for the CDEMA system that covers 20 Participating States in the Caribbean region.

In addition to the Council of Ministers meeting on November 5, the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility- (CCRIF), will join with CDEMA & NEMO to convene its 3rd Ivan + 20 Resilience Dialogue.

The first dialogue of its kind was held this year in Jamaica on June, 5, and the second in Grenada on October, 15.

In 2007, CCRIF was formed as the first global multi-country insurance risk pool.