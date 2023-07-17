St Vincent Hosts 22nd Eastern Caribbean Ministerial Fisheries Meeting

The 22nd Eastern Caribbean Ministerial Meeting on Fisheries and Sustainable Use of Living Marine Resources, held July 13–14, 2023 at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room in Villa, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, strengthened Japan-Eastern Caribbean relations.

The state of fisheries in the Caribbean Community, the impact of the Sargassum Seaweed invasion on sustainable livelihoods in the OECS, challenges of sustainable use of marine living resources for sustainable livelihoods and food security in the region, opportunities and challenges in the Caribbean Blue Economy, the effects of climate change and other environmental issues on Coastal Fisheries Management, Development, and Cooperation in International

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour Saboto Caesar told delegates, “As small island states we have significant opportunities and possibilities, if we have a carefully planned structured and conceived framework to harness the resources of a blue economy.”

The Fisheries Minister commended Japan for 25 years of cooperation and said stakeholders benefited. Minister Caesar called for the exchange of ideas and human resource capacity building and said St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to collaborate with partners to enhance sustainable production.

Minister Caesar advised young people to consider blue economy careers since they offer stable incomes.

“The Fisheries sub-sector provides an excellent opportunity for the region to meet food and nutrition security,” stated St. Lucia Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security, and Rural Development Alfred Prospere. The Lucian Minister said the Blue Economy will provide St. Lucia US$10 million, most of which will go to capacity-building for fishermen.

Minister Prospere praised technicians for “driving the process.” The Fisheries Minister of St. Lucia also urged delegates to follow the arrangements and thanked Japan for their cooperation.

Adrian Thomas, Minister of State with Responsibility for Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries, Cooperation for Grenada, remarked, “there is a sense of hope.” The Grenada Minister said the seminar “rejuvenated the minds of over 10,000 farmers in Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique.” The Blue Economy has immense promise and provides people hope “that something will happen in the development of their lives and livelihood.” The Grenada Fisheries Minister said Blue Economy management is essential to its sustainability.

Jullan Defoe, Minister of State in Dominica’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy, said the mission is to work together as a region and looks forward to the results.

Dr. Joji Morishita, advisor to the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, called the meeting a success for renewing and building partnerships. Dr. Morishita was pleased to see all participants discussing the Blue Economy, Food Security, and Sustainable Use of Marine Living Resources with the same goals.

Representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, Common Wealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Japan, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) attended the meeting.