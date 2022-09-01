SVG hosts Inaugural Americas Netball Men’s Championship

A male-only netball team from St. Vincent and the Grenadines is taking part in the inaugural Americas Netball Men’s Championship in Arnos Vale, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Natasha Baptiste, president of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association said the team, Vincy Warriors, has been growing slowly. However, after the Championship a recruitment process will be put in place to recruit more players.

Baptiste said: “We are aware of some individuals’ views regarding males playing sports. However, we are also aware of the direction in which all sporting disciplines are moving to eliminate gender bias.

According to her, World Netball’s mandate is to make netball an Olympic sport by making the sports gender inclusive.