SVG Hybrid Virtual/vaccinated Nine Mornings Festival Begins Thursday 16 December

This year’s National Lotteries Authority’s Nine Mornings Festival will take place at Victoria Park from Thursday, 16th to the 24th December 2021 at 4 a.m.

Vincentians and visitors are invited to celebrate this unique Vincentian festival which will take the form of a Hybrid Virtual/vaccinated event, having a QR Code allows for easier access.

The festival will highlight the Christmas spirit in St Vincent and the Grenadines under the theme “A Festival of Lights; Hope in a Darkened World”, with music, fun and games, sports and the introduction of new competitions e.g. Best Lit Bicycle, Best Face Mask, Best Christmas Outfit, Best Decorated Push Cart and, Bring Yo Song and Come.

Additional events include the Community Christmas Lighting Up, and Best Lit Private House Competition, which is held under the sub-theme “Ah String Ah Lights”.