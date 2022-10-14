SVG: Ikeya Providence among 7 vying for Miss OECS 2022

When the Miss OECS pageant makes its grand return come November 5, 2022, seven ladies including St Vincent’s ’s very own Ikeya Providence, will hit the big stage, in hopes of earning the title of Miss OECS 2022.

Miss St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ikeya Providence is a national footballer and aspiring female football coach who is also pursuing studies in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management at the UWI Open Campus.

Speaking at the official press launch Friday morning, Pageant director Mrs RomuldaHyacinth made known that the show, which will be held under the theme ‘The Caribbean, a tropical utopia’, will once again allow each contestant to promote her country and culture as an idyllic location, and highlight the extraordinary attributes of the young women throughout the OECS.

The contestants will be featured in the following rounds. Creative cultural wear, performing talent, swimwear, eveningwear, question and answer. The young ladies will also be pre-judged in a promotional video, which will include a promotional speech about herself and her country.

Other participating countries include Dominica, Anguilla, St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, and Grenada.

The show will be held at the Old Mill Cultural Centre in Dominica from 8 pm. Those who are unable to attend the event can also view the show live via comeseetv for a fee of US$20.00.