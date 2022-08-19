SVG: In separate incidents, two teens have gone missing

DELANJO JOHN

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force are soliciting assistance from the public to locate two teens who have been reported missing.

Delanjo is a mentally challenged 15-year-old student from Belair who reportedly left home on Monday, August 15, 2022, for an unknown destination and has not yet returned. He was last seen in Barrouallie on Thursday, August 18, 2022, wearing a red t-shirt with writing on the front and long blue jeans. He is about 4 feet tall and stoutly built.

If seen, please contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the South-Central Division at 1-784-458-4200; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

HADASSAH DAVIS WEBB

Hadassah is a 14-year-old student from Belmont who reportedly left home on Friday, August 12, 2022, at about 10:00 a.m. for an unknown destination and has not returned.

She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, has a dark complexion, is averagely built, and has natural hair.

