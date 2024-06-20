SVG Government approves increase in PRIZE MONIES for VINCYMAS2024

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has approved an increase in prize money for Vincy Mas 2024 components.

At a press conference on Thursday, the CDC Chairman stated that the board had requested a 30 percent increase. The last increase in components for Vincy Mas was 12 years ago.

Soca Monarch winner will now receive $60,000, with fourth place receiving $10.000. Tickets for Soca Monarch goes on sale from Friday.

This article will be updated.