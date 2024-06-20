- SVG Government approves increase in PRIZE MONIES for VINCYMAS2024
The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has approved an increase in prize money for Vincy Mas 2024 components.
At a press conference on Thursday, the CDC Chairman stated that the board had requested a 30 percent increase. The last increase in components for Vincy Mas was 12 years ago.
Soca Monarch winner will now receive $60,000, with fourth place receiving $10.000. Tickets for Soca Monarch goes on sale from Friday.
This article will be updated.
