SVG Indian heritage foundation looks forward to strengthening bonds

The inaugural, historic, official visit of His Excellency the President of the Republic of India Honourable Shri Ram Nath Kovind, his spouse Savita Kovind, their daughter, all dignitaries, the overseas Media and members of His Excellency’s delegation to St Vincent and the Grenadines from May 18th to 20th 2022:

The programme of activities while in SVG includes:

Welcome at the Argyle International Airport Catamaran tour to Walliabou on the Leeward side of the island Signing ceremony of Memoranda of Understanding on Automatic Exchange of Information and Assistance in Collection of Taxes, on Health and Medicine. Tree planting ceremony at the Botanical Gardens of an “India White Sandalwood (Santalum Album) Special sitting of the House of Assembly, addressed by H.E. The President Programme for the First Lady and their daughter- Visit to School For Children With Special Needs. A donation of U.S.$25,000.00 was made by the First Lady to the school. Re namimg of Calder Road State Banquet hosted by Her Excellency, the Governor General of SVG Dame Susan Dougan and Mr Dougan. Tour of new developments on Canouan in the Grenadines Working lunch at Foxy Jacks Restaurant Canouan hosted by SVG’s Prime Minister, Dr The Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves. Cocktails at La Vue Hotel. Reception hosted by Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves and Mrs Eloise Gonsalves. Departure Argyle International Airport.

The President, Executive members and the entire Indian community in St Vincent and the Grenadines are overjoyed to report the highlight for them, specifically, the Re naming of the Calder road to INDIA DRIVE on Thursday May 19th 2022 at 4.00 p.m. Calder is considered to have the largest population of Indians/ Indian descendants still living there. We believe that H.E. The President and his delegation will also fondly remember the warm welcome and enthusiasm of the people they met in Calder. Excitement, love, joy, happiness and an overall celebratory mood filled the spaces in Calder, where hundreds descended upon the area to get a first glimpse of, and take a photo with, the President of their Motherland India.

A fantastic, lively, fitting programme was produced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in SVG and the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation.

The programme included:

A worship dance by Ms. Anjana Kumari, Kathak Dance Teacher of Swani Vivedananda Indian Cultural Centre in Suriname

Welcome remarks by Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Parliamentary Representative for South Windward, the constituency in which Calder is situated,

Addresses by SVG’s Prime Minister, and India’s President, who was introduced by the High Commissioner, based in Suriname, for India to SVG.

The National Anthems of India and SVG and a specially requested piece played on pan by Saaed Bowman.

A highly appreciated cultural performance by the students and Teachers of the Calder Government School “I am an Indian” and

The unveiling of the sign to mark the INDIA DRIVE.

The huge crowd in Calder included Lecturers and students from India attending the Medical Colleges in SVG, Doctors and other professionals, business persons and their families from India, residents of SVG with Indian roots/heritage/ ancestry, friends, well-wishers and supporters.

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation appreciates the bond, friendship and support already enjoyed with the Government and people of The Republic of India and the Government and people of SVG and looks forward to the strengthening of these bonds, with continued good and mutually beneficial relationships in the future.