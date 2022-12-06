The general public is asked to note that in keeping with the spirit of Christmas, and in an effort to promote good morale among the inmates at His Majesty’s Prisons in Kingstown, Belle Isle, and the Female Prison, the following initiatives will be implemented.

From December 12, 2022, to January 6, 2023, inmates at all facilities will be allowed snacks and fast-food items from their relatives and friends on weekdays only, between the hours of 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. These can include (Subway, KFC, Roti, etc).

On Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day, between the hours of 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, home-cooked Christmas meals including cake will be accepted along with non-alcoholic beverages (Malt, Coco-Cola, Hairoun soft drinks, etc). Please note that no homemade or alcoholic beverages will be accepted.

ALL MEALS MUST BE BROUGHT IN DISPOSABLE CONTAINERS

The Superintendent and staff of St Vincent and the Grenadines Prison Department take this opportunity to wish each and everyone a safe and enjoyable Christmas and a peaceful and productive New Year.

Source : RSVGPF