SVG Insurance Assoc. & RSVGPF Join Forces to Boost Road Safety

SVG Insurance Association and RSVGPF Traffic Department Partner to Enhance Road Safety

The SVG Insurance Association and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Traffic Department have joined forces to improve road safety in Kingstown. Today, a small ceremony was held at the Central Kingstown Police Barracks to mark the official handover of new road signs that will be strategically placed throughout the city.

Speaking at the event, Vice President of the SVG Insurance Association Desra Glasgow, emphasized the importance of addressing the high rate of vehicle accidents and fatalities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She highlighted that the association’s executive met in 2023 to identify key issues affecting both insurance companies and the public and recognized road safety as a pressing concern.

“We believe that these new road signs will serve as a powerful deterrent to speeding and reckless driving,” Glasgow stated. “Our goal is to create a safer environment for all road users, and these signs are an essential tool in achieving that objective,” Glasgow said.

Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons echoed Glasgow’s sentiments, noting that road safety is a shared responsibility. He expressed gratitude to the SVG Insurance Association’s partnership and commended their initiative in providing the new signs.

“The police force, particularly the traffic department, cannot combat road safety issues alone,” Simmons said. “These signs will undoubtedly contribute to making our roads safer for both drivers and pedestrians. We urge the public to adhere to these signs and encourage other organizations to join us in promoting safety and security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Simmons explained.

The new road signs will be installed in strategic locations throughout Kingstown, serving as a visual reminder to drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations.

The RSVGPF Traffic Department believes this collaborative effort represents a significant step forward in enhancing road safety and protecting the lives of citizens.