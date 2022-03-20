St Vincent room stock limits the hosting of international cricket

Kishore Shallow, the Vice President of Cricket West Indies, said that one of the main reasons SVG has not been able to host international cricket matches is due to inadequate hotel accommodations on the mainland.

Shallow speaking on WEFM’s Issue at Hand Programme on Sunday 20 March said;

“We have fantastic resorts in the Grenadines, but in terms of the mainland, we do not have four or five-star hotels that can accommodate 100 to 150 persons. These days, when the players travel, they must have a single room, as you would appreciate”.

Shallow said the travelling party for a team is around 30 persons, making it 60 for two teams.

“Then you have the match officials and the umpires; you have a tv crew and other staff who would travel with them”.

Shallow says SVG has not hosted international games since the closure of Buccament Bay Resort, and he is excited about the current rooms being built.

“I’m excited about the opportunities of the Royal Mill, Marriott and the Beaches Hotel. And I can tell you that the CWI staff are looking forward to coming on board to help return international cricket to St Vincent”.

St Vincent and the Grenadines had their first international game on 4 February 1981. The match was an ODI between West Indies and England and was a close encounter which the hosts won by two runs.

The last international test match was played at the Arnos Valve cricket grounds between West Indies and Bangladesh in September of 2014.