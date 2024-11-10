SVG International Masters T20 Cricket Festival Wraps Up

SVG International Masters T20 Cricket Festival

Windies Masters emerged as Fete Division Champions while All Pro Masters and Canada Masters would share the Festival Division top honours after the 2024 SVG International Masters T20 Cricket Festival came to an end on Saturday 9th November.

With the entire last day affected by rain, Windies Masters prevails over AMAAS Sporting Services Barbados Masters by four run in the Fete Division Final at the Sion Hill Playing Field. Reduced to a ten overs per inning a side, Windies Masters got up to 71 for 8 in their allotment. Neil Baptiste top scored with 19. Wesley Straker 2 for 7, Winston Gittens 2 for 13 and Anthony Morris 2 for 15 bowled well for AMAAS Sporting Services Barbados Masters.

AMAAS Sporting Services Barbados Masters in reply were slow out of the blocks and had scored 23 for 3 from 5 overs, leaving 49 to get in the second half of their innings. The eventually fell four runs short, ending on 67 for 4 when their ten over ran out. Pedro Agard 19 and Winston Warren 18 not out led their batting efforts. Winsbert Springer proved to be the chief wicket taker for Windies Masters with figures of 3 for 13 from 2 overs.

The Festival Division final between All Pro Masters and Canada Masters was abandoned due to the inclement weather. All Pro Masters had powered their way up to 164 for 6 in 20 overs batting first. Deems Baird has smashed a 39 ball 70 not out while Anderson Agard was left unbeaten on 34. They both shared an unbroken 7th wicket stand of 67. Raj Gopalan was the most successful bowler for Canada Masters taking 2 for 31. Canada Masters in their turn at the crease were well on their way at 25 without loss after 3.2 over when the heavens opened forcing a complete abandonment. Bhav Singh was already going well on 17 not out.

In related stats, Hardeo Basant top the batting in the Fete Division scoring 142 runs at an average of 71.01 while the Canadian Legends 50 Plus Masters duo of Imran Rajah and Rudy Gibson claimed 10 wickets each to top wicket taking chart.

In the Festival Division, SVG Police masters’ Hyron Shallow amassed 228 runs, the most scored by a batsman in this division. All Pro Masters Deepak Kumar however tops the wicket taking tally in the Festival Division with 10 scalps at an average of 10.50.